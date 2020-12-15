He's one of the hottest rappers in the game but somehow, where NBA YoungBoy goes, trouble seems to follow. The rapper boasts No.1 albums and singles, but legal troubles continuously haunt the Lousiana star. Whether his name is tied to shootings or assaults, regardless of his talents, NBA YoungBoy can't seem to shake the rumors of scandal. Fellow Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz recently spoke about the 21-year-old and what advice Boosie would give YoungBoy as a veteran in the industry.

"I just wish him the best. I can't really... Once you a boss, another boss can't really talk to a boss and get through to us, because you're so locked in as a boss and other bosses can't get through to us. Probably our family members get through to us more." He added, "I don't like to see him getting into all that sh*t. You know what I'm saying? But he grown. He gotta learn from his mistakes."

"When you boss up, only person can better you is you," Boosie added. "That's how I was. I was kinda crazy. I stayed in all kinda sh*t. I had to fall to see. I really had to fall to see. Nobody couldn't really tell me nothin'. I just kept on having bad karma and that's what was happening to me. I just kept on having bad karma for sh*t I did. Catching charges, wasn't even trying to catch charges. Catching charges. That's what happened with me. I was catching charges for all the pain I brought to the streets and that's how I fell."

Watch Bossie reluctantly speak on YoungBoy below.