In the latest installment of Boosie Badazz' interview residency with VladTV, the Baton Rouge legend went off about how Tekashi 6ix9ine is out of prison while Bill Cosby is still there.

Speaking with Vlad about 6ix9ine's early release because of the coronavirus, Boosie argued that Bill Cosby should also be free.

"I'm pissed off. I don't give a fuck who don't like it," says the rapper after the host points out that Cosby is still locked up. The disgraced comedian has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault over the years.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

"Quaaludes was like X pills back in the day, everybody was taking them bitches. Everybody was taking 'em! Bitch, you knew what you was taking. Free Bill Cosby," yells Boosie, suggesting that the victims are to blame.

"80-something years old and you let a rat out of jail," he adds, referring to Tekashi 6ix9ine. "You let a rat out of jail, man! This man got a couple years and you not gon' let him out of jail with the corona goin' on. That's racist. That's racist towards his money and everything he done worked for! You letting all these motherfuckers out but you won't let an 80-something-year-old man out? That's fucking racist!"

In the same interview, he speaks about the Nine Trey Blood gang and how they should retaliate against 6ix9ine.

Check it out below.