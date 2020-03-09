New Orleans icon and soon-to-be reality star Boosie Badazz has had his share of run-ins with the police, and appears to have had another one over this past weekend. Footage of Boosie being handcuffed and surrounded by officers recently hit the internet, complete with commentary from a stunned and disappointed onlooker. Though lacking any clear context, it appears that the arrest occurred before a scheduled concert in South Carolina -- luckily, Boosie was released before the performance, and was able to hit the stage in time.

After the clip began to spread, prompting speculation as to what ultimately led the rapper to be handcuffed in the first place, Boosie himself took to Instagram to clear the air. "They had to let me go," he says, addressing the camera from what seems to be a bathroom. "All the guns were legal so they let us go."

While hardly a detailed clarification, it's possible that police were eying Boosie and his entourage after noticing an abundance of firearms; why they decided to go all out and handcuff the rapper is another story. Perhaps it has to do with Boosie's tumultuous legal history. In April of 2019, he was arrested on charges possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule one drug, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. To say he's on thin ice is likely an understatement -- hopefully Boosie can find himself enjoying the benefits of clean living, lest his upcoming Badazz Boosie series suffer the consequences.