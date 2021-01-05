The 2020 election drama continues into the new year as Donald Trump and his apologists push conspiracy theories about voter fraud, even after a few recounts. Ultimately, it's a method that's proven somewhat ineffective as the Georgia Senate Runoff elections loomed ahead. Georgia, of course, was a major battleground during the U.S. Presidential elections with Atlanta helping tip the scale in Biden's favor, further infuriating Republicans.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Voters have been hitting the polls today to cast their ballots for the Georgia Senate Runoff Elections after both Biden and Trump have been hosting last-minute rallies in support of Reverend Warnock and Kelly Loeffler, respectively. Celebrities have also been using their influence to encourage people in Georgia to vote, including Boosie Badazz. For the first time ever, the rapper voted, declaring his voting virginity broken as he sang, "I'm lookin' for a change." "Just got my voting papers â¼ï¸ME N MY WHEELCHAIR GOING VOTE MY FIRST TIME. IM NERVOUS #Warnock I LIKE WHAT U R TALKING BOUT HOPEFULLY MY VOTE CAN MAKE A CHANGE," he captioned his first post.

"I FINALLY BROKE MY VIRGIN VOTING #ididit," he wrote in a follow-up, masked up as he headed to the polls in his wheelchair. "#proudvoter CANT BELIEVE I DID IT."

Shout out to Boosie Badazz for using his platform to raise awareness and encourage his fanbase to go out and vote. Check out his post below.