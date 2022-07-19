As the news surfaced that Atlanta prosecutors are lining up more RICO cases, rappers are making sure their lawyers are ready for action. We've witnessed the ongoing updates regarding YSL's explosive case that resulted in over two dozen people being arrested and charged. These suspects have included Young Thug and Gunna, who remain incarcerated, and as they deny any and all allegations of the crimes stacked against them, the D.A.'s office confirmed that more indictments are on the horizon.

In his latest of many VladTV interviews, Boosie shared a few thoughts on the shifts being made in Hip Hop and how the industry seems to be drifting away from Gangsta Rap culture and into a sound that will bring less controversy.



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

"They basically doing all this to separate gangbanging from Rap," said Boosie. "They gon' basically tell you, you can't be a gangbanger and Rap... I'm not a gang banger, but I think it's a bad thing for them. Gangbangers. Because what they're preaching about, they're not gonna let happen. The power that bring it, they're not gonna let it stay. The impact you're having on people, they're not gonna it stay. You're gonna have to be a fake rapper."

"If they see you goin' that way, they're gonna stop you," he added. "That's why [they said], 'We're gonna get YSL.' Who everybody lookin' up to. And that's the way they can do it with the gangbanging thing. That's a tool they got right now, and it's become successful, but I want all them boys free. I want all them boys at home. I just tell 'em, get close with God, man. Get close with God in the motherf*cka. You never know."

Check out the clip from Boosie's interview below.