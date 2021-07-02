In 2019, Lil Reese was shot in the neck in his hometown of Chicago. The rapper was unsure if he would be able to talk or continue his career, but thankfully, Reese was able to recover. However, months ago he was shot once again while in the Windy City, this time a bullet grazed his eye during an attack. Reese made a successful recovery for the second time, and DJ Vlad questioned Boosie Badazz about the events, asking why Lil Reese would stay in Chicago.

"Some people feel more safer at home," said Boosie. "Even though they—it's either two reasons, they feel more safer at home, you don't want to look like a coward, like you leaving your city."

"That was, both of them was for me before I went to prison," he continued. "I felt more safer at home. I always felt like if I left Baton Rouge they would turn on me. The city would turn on me 'cause was all Baton Rouge had. I don't know, he was probably in the same shoes I'm in, but I don't know why he wouldn't want to leave. He might feel more safer in the jungle."

Boosie said that's also where people "make [their] money" and it can be difficult to leave that behind, as well. Vlad argued that none of that makes a difference if you're dead. "Most time you don't think about death 'til you die like that," answered Boosie. "You don't really be thinking that you gon' die 'til you die."

"Once you in the streets like, bruh, it's hard to leave 'em." Check out the conversation below.