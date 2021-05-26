It's about that time for another Boosie Badazz interview with VladTV. The rapper has turned himself into a social media star due to his online antics and off-the-cuff commentary, and he sits down once again with the outlet for what is poised to be a lengthy conversation about all things pop culture. They kicked things off this time around by discussing Boosie's name being mentioned on Young Stoner Life's viral "Ski" single by Young Thug and Gunna.

On the track Thugger raps: "Showed her two million cash, now she woozy (woah) / 20 watches and I'm still snoozin' (20) / I had came up out the trenches, then I had beat a few bodies like Boosie."



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

With a laugh, Boosie said, "Yeah, it's a folklore that I beat some bodies." He added, "Shout out to Young Thug for that, too." Boosie shared a story of being at the mall recently when someone came up to him and rapped the bar.

"Like, the other day, he did an interview and he say I'm one of the realest gangsters out there. And I was having a bad day that morning and when I saw that it motivated me, Vlad. It really motivated me that what I was going through was some small sh*t and I was a giant."

"I appreciate when the generation under me give me my flowers," said Boosie. Check out Boosie Badazz's clip and the music video for "Ski" below.