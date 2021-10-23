We aren't sure just how long Boosie Badazz's new Instagram page will be up, but he's back with a vengeance. The Louisiana rapper has been at odds with Instagram for some time after he was initially booted for featuring risqué content on his Livestream. Boosie has repeatedly returned to the platform only to find himself kicked off once again, and although he has threatened litigation, Mark Zuckerberg and Co. are unmoved.

Earlier today (October 22), Boosie decided to fire off a message to the Atlanta Hawks after he realized he would not be able to see the Georgia team at their home venue, the State Farm Arena.

We've previously reported on Boosie being booted from the Legendz of the Streetz Tour following an altercation that took place on stage at the State Farm Arena. It was just weeks ago when footage showing Boosie being rushed backstage went viral, and later, it was announced that he was removed from the tour altogether.

The rapper turned himself over to authorities after a promoter reportedly pressed charges and Boosie would go on to say that he planned on suing. Now, he wants the Hawks to run him his check since he can't see them play a home game anymore.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

"Atlanta Hawks can u refund me my money for my 2 front row season tickets since Im banned from the arena until further notice [smiling wink emoji]," he wrote. "The season has started I need my chip [money bag emoji] Thanks [double exclamation points emoji] still a die hard fan #gohawks."

In the caption, he promised that "the truth" about what happened during his alleged fight at the arena will "come out." Check it out below.