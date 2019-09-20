mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven Pay Homage To The Dead Legends On "Real N***as"

Aron A.
September 20, 2019 16:10
Real N***as
Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven

Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven team up for "Bad Azz Zay."


Although Zaytoven's work with Gucci Mane is considered some of his best, the ATL producer makes quite the pairing with Boosie Badazz. The two unleashed their new joint project, Bad Azz Zay earlier this morning and it doesn't disappoint. With Zaytoven's signature trap production blended with a bit more soul, and Boosie coming through with his passionate delivery, they come through with one of the best drops of the month.

Track five on the project, "Real N***as," sounds like an extension of the first single they put out, "Dangerous Job." On "Real N***as," Zaytoven cooks up a grim instrumental while Boosie pays homage to all of the artists that passed away too soon. On the second verse, Boosie digs deeper into his own community, exploring mental health issues that never get treated, suicide, and coping mechanisms.

Boosie, once again, paints a vivid portrait of the world around him while Zay gives him a canvas with each beat.

Quotable Lyrics
I want my big dawg back, I ain't lyin'
They shot him up, killed 'em three at a time
His little brother, he at the funeral, eyes red
He left the funeral, shot himself up in the head

Boosie Badazz
Boosie Badazz Zaytoven big azz zay new album
