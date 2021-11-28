Boosie Badazz & Webbie Connect On "Don't Ask Me"

Boosie Badazz is a busy man these days but the hustle doesn't stop. On Friday, the rapper came through with back-to-back albums, Mississippi and Back 2 BR. With nearly 40 songs in total, fans of the Baton Rouge rapper had an early Christmas this year. Back 2 BR contains 20 songs in total with appearances from two of his children, as well as a brand new collaboration with Boosie and Webbie titled, "Don't Ask Me."

Webbie's manager previously stated that the two had a falling out. However, after Boosie was shot in the leg in 2020, the two seemingly made peace before ultimately sharing the stage together during Easter Weekend this past April.

Check out Boosie and Webbie's new collab, "Don't Ask Me" below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

In some cold water, knee-deep, keep the heat cocked

You fuck with my n***a then you know you fuck with me, huh?

Get them by the flock, okay, now we slangin' peacock

C'mon, keep it trill, I'm the real, picture me not