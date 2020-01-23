While the collabo album appears to have peaked in 2017, there remain a few in the pipeline. As it happens, Louisiana's own Boosie Badazz and Youngboy Never Broke Again have been working on a new project, as revealed via Instagram. Unveiling the teaser via his story, Boosie shared a clip of himself and his young protege turning up to one of their bangers. "New album YB/Boosie coming soon," he writes, as YoungBoy raps along to his verse.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

From the sound of it, the piano-driven track is another hard addition to the catalog, with YoungBoy rapping like a man possessed. Ever since catching a legal break, he appears more focused than ever; between this and his upcoming back-and-forth duet with Offset, YoungBoy fans are likely to leave 2020 good and satisfied. As for Boosie, well, he's always reliable to drop off some heat.

Unfortunately, all we have to go off is a mysterious "coming soon," a phrase with which rap fans have a complicated relationship. In today's climate, it can mean two weeks. On the other hand, it could mean months. Luckily, YoungBoy and Boosie alike are about as prolific as they come - expect this one sooner than later, especially if they've already finished the bulk of it.