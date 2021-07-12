No one really ever noticed how Boosie Badazz and Flavor Flav looked alike until a fan approached the Louisiana rapper thinking he was co-founder of Public Enemy. "I was just in the fuckin' airport. Lady gon' talkin' bout, 'FLAVOR FLAV!' I don't look like no damn Flavor Flav," said Boosie in the hilarious viral clip. The incident immediately spurred jokes on the Internet including some commentary from Flavor Flav who later mocked Boosie over his video.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The joke may have run on longer than either Boosie or Flav would've hoped for. However, Boosie Badazz took to Instagram where he revealed that he and Flav have finally linked up. The rapper shared a promo video for the upcoming third installment of Boosie Bash which will include a guest appearance from Mr. Flavor Of Love himself. The Public Enemy legend plugged the event alongside Boosie Badazz on the Instagram clip.

"Y'all see this n***a right here? Ayo, check this out, you better come down to his bash," he said about the event which goes down on Aug 27th & 28th. "The Boosie Bash, baby. That's right. And Flavor Flav, I'm comin'. I'm gon' be there."

Fans immediately reacted to the video on social media and noticed the uncanny similarities after seeing the two rappers side-by-side. "I couldn’t tell who was who lol," one user noted in the comments.

Check the clip below.