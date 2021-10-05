After suffering a setback at the Legendz Of The Streetz tour, Boosie Badazz reportedly had another altercation at an event. While reports regarding the validity are scarce, a Criminal Justice reporter for The Baltimore Sun claims that at an afterparty, a man was shot. On Friday (October 1), Boosie took to the stage for the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour including the likes of Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Trina, Lil Kim, 2 Chainz. During his set there was some sort of altercation and earlier today, Boosie confirmed that he was booted from the tour.

Last night, according to a flyer, Boosie was set to appear at Euphoria Nightclub in Baltimore, but according to a tweet by that Baltimore Sun reporter, chaos ensued.



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

Details regarding the incident are scarce, but the reporter stated, "Police say a 27 y/o man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in upper body and head after a fight broke out at Euphoria Nightclub, which was hosting an after party event with Boosie."

The victim's condition is unknown and it is unclear if he was a patron or a bystander. It also has not been shared what caused the shooting and if anyone in the rapper's entourage was involved. This story is developing and we will keep you update on its progression.