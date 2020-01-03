Boosie Badazz interviews are gifts that keep on giving. For over a week, VladTV has been releasing bits and pieces from his full Boosie interview, and on Thursday he returned with the rapper's take on Omarion's drama. We've all watched as Apryl Jones, Omarion's ex and the mother of his two children, has found new love with Fizz, Omarion's B2K bandmate. Apryl and Fizz have put their relationship on display for the world on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, causing the couple to come under heavy scrutiny.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

Omarion recently sat down with Vlad and told him that he doesn't have any feelings about Apryl and Fizz's new relationship, and if they're happy, then he's happy for them. However, he later announced—on Fizz's birthday—that he'd be hitting the Millennium Tour II stage as a solo act, leaving his B2K groupmates behind. Since everyone else has weighed in on the drama, we might as well hear what Boosie has to say about it.

To begin, Boosie said if he found out that any one of his boys was now dating his baby mama, he'd believe they'd been having a sexual relationship for years, whether or not it was true. "He wrong, bruh," Boosie said of Fizz. "You know why? I f*ck with Fizz, but I feel like he wrong because y'all made history together. Real history together. All these b*tches in the world. Why her dawg? You on reality TV. N*gga, your DMs full, n*gga. Why cross that boundary. Why do that? I ain't respect that."

"I live by other sh*t," Boosie added. "That's just like, somebody go to jail, y'all best friends, y'all made history together, and you start f*ckin' his baby mama. That ain't cool on a level, I feel. I don't know how everybody else think on the matter or whatever, but I just feel like that ain't cool. Rappers and artists have a select when it come to women. That's B2K. He could have got any b*tch."

Boosie added that he "would have done the same thing Omarion did" and cut B2K from the tour. "I'm definitely not gonna help you make no money, no kinda way, never again," Boosie continued. "Omarion look like a street n*gga to me, how he ran that. That n*gga looked like a street n*gga. That n*gga was calm, cool and collected. That's a street n*gga saying, 'Imma get the last laugh.'" Check out his clip below.