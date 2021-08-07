Boosie Badazz Adds Rihanna Clip To "Premonition" Visual As He Pines For Singer

He previously stated he was "respectful" of Rihanna's relationship with A$AP Rocky, but Boosie couldn't help himself.

We're not sure if this was Rihanna approved, but Boosie Badazz was going to put her likeness in his music video, anyway. At this point, we're aware that Boosie has just a tad bit of a crush on the Savage x Fenty mogul, and he hasn't been shy about speaking on his fantasies. The billionaire singer is in a loving relationship with longtime-friend-turned-lover A$AP Rocky, and recently, Bossie said he would be "respectful" of the pair's romance.

Yet, Boosie couldn't pass up the opportunity to include Rihanna in the music video to his single, "Premonition." The reflective single finds Boosie speaking about life's ills when times are hard, including feeling as if he would one day be with the woman of his dreams although he knows "she don't want me."

"That's still my fantasy and sh*t, but you know I like to see her with ASAP Rocky," the rapper told VladTV last month. "I rock with ASAP Rocky, too. But once she in a relationship, I back up. I'm just fantasizing." Watch Boosie Badazz's visual for "Premonition" and share your thoughts.