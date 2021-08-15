mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Booka600 Links Up With Gunna For The Introspective New Single "London"

Joshua Robinson
August 15, 2021 09:41
A new OTF and YSL collaboration has arrived in the form of Booka600 and Gunna's new single "London."


OTF artist Booka600 has been one of the hardest-working rising rappers out of Chicago this year. Following his Homeless EP last year, Booka600 has been kicking his career into overdrive as of late, starting with his heavy presence on Loyal Bros earlier this year. With seven impressive features on the Lil Durk and OTF compilation project, the Chicago artist made a strong impression with listeners, positioning himself to have a major breakout year.

Since then, Booka600 has kept applying pressure by releasing singles like "Phase" and "Skrt Off," and now he has returned with his latest effort, a melodic new single with Gunna. Serving as the latest collaboration between the OTF and YSL camps, Booka600 and Gunna's "London" is a laid-back track that finds both artists reminiscing on their highs and the lows.

Watch the UK-inspired music video for "London" below and let us know if you're a fan of Booka600 and Gunna's new collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

You broke? I'll probably pay 'em no mind (No mind)
The judge tryna give my brother more time (Yeah)
One hunnid, I ain't tell the fam no lies (Nah)
Don't know it all, I can take more advice (More advice)

