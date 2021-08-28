mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Booka600 & Lil Durk Link Up For Emotional Track "Relentless"

Alexander Cole
August 28, 2021 11:21
Relentless
Booka600 Feat. Lil Durk

Booka600 and Lil Durk flex their chemistry on new single "Relentless."


Chicago drill artist Booka600 has been putting in the work over the last few years and he has caught the attention of fans all around the country. As a Chicago artist, Booka600 has a working relationship with Lil Durk, and the two have dropped some dope songs that always get fans hyped up. Recently, they linked up again on the song "Relentless" where they can both be found spitting bars and melodies. 

With this track, we get some hard-hitting 808s and piano lines in the background that allow Booka600 and Durk to shine with some autotune placed on top of their vocals. Both artists describe the pain they've been through while also painting vivid pictures. Overall, it's a phenomenal effort and one that will certainly get fans excited for more collaborations in the future.

Quotable Lyrics:

And I was ridin' in that Wraith, you told me keep it goin'
I wasn't puttin' shit passed, damn, I knew it was comin'
I could tell the devil passed and I see his horns
I could see the rain passin', I'm in a storm

