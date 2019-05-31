Boogie Keeps His Foot On The Gas In "Expose Me (Freestyle)"

Boogie is not finished applying pressure on the game. If you thought that after Everythings For Sale the rapper would go on a musical hiatus, you were incorrect. The Compton product is back and he's still dropping new content for us. Today, he introduces us to a new freestyle and video for "Expose Me."

The Shady Records member came through with a short-but-sweet new mix today, leaving us with just under two minutes worth of new music. As we've grown to expect from Boogie, the cut is smooth but contains some low-key realness. Boogie speaks about a relationship he's in, talking about how much he's changed since getting with his partner and exposing just how vulnerable he's been over the years. Listen to the freestyle below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Man I've been gone and found home up in a sprinter van

I pray the city that we in got that ten a gram

I swear she get under my skin when she say I'm overthinking

She calling me a genius, now I think I believe it

She tell me that she love me but she leave me on the weekend

But that's the opposition that I seem to find peace in