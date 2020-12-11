Boogie Escapes Captivity & Scoops Joey Bada$$ For "Outside"

Things were looking a little grim for Westside Boogie, who recently found himself living out an artist's worst nightmare. Scooped into an unmarked van as he was innocently taking out the trash, the heroic Compton emcee quickly revealed he was in the midst of Stephen King's Misery, forced to write for his very freedom. And with new music being the only key to his escape, Westside Boogie had no choice but to acquiesce. And in doing so, he delivered "Outside," linking with Joey Bada$$ to set the table for his upcoming Shady Records album.

On that note, Boogie makes sure to rep his affiliation in a few ways, shouting out Eminem as he interpolates the classic chorus to "The Way I Am." "Funny that I'm standin' with the dude who made Stan," he raps. "But never treat me like the fan, 'cause what I am, what I am." There's a clear swagger in his delivery, one that bodes well for whatever he's got cooking up next -- provided his kidnapper doesn't have other plans, that is. At the very least, this time Boogie has Joey Bada$$ in his corner, who may very well be contending with his own renegade "Stan" given the state of his own upcoming album.

Check "Outside" now, a breath of fresh air from two excellent lyricists, both of whom have the game steady waiting to see their next move.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I been wantin' the smoke when my auntie was on dope

Got a bed that's full of bodies, got a closet full of ghosts, mm

Yeah, I'm cool with rappers, ni**as actin' like we close

Shit, I'm the greatest on the coast and ni**as thought I knew the Pope