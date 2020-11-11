mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boogie Assists Courtney Bell On "Lion's Den"

Aron A.
November 10, 2020 20:39
Lion's Den
Courtney Bell Feat. Boogie

Courtney Bell and Boogie connect for a new collaboration.


It's been a busy year for Courtney Bell. Releasing several singles throughout the year as the anticipation builds for the release of his follow-up to 2018's 10 Commandments. It's not like he's left us empty-handed since the project's release but we've been longing for a new album. The campaign for his forthcoming effort, Poverty Stricken is currently underway and today, he unveiled a brand new single off of the project.

Bell's penmanship has always impressed and today, he teamed up with Boogie for his new single, "Lion's Den." Boogie takes on a reggae influence while he handles hook duties but the smooth, free-flowing aspect of jazz takes a hold of his flow on the second verse. Between Bell and Boogie, it's hard to distinguish who bodied who on the record.

Quotable Lyrics
Know my heart is not on auction
Back to that packin' ts at the Target
Back to the hood, I turn office to the apartments
I'm poverty stricken, I got optimum vision
Been transparent since the day that my father was missin'

