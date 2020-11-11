Boogie Assists Courtney Bell On "Lion's Den"

It's been a busy year for Courtney Bell. Releasing several singles throughout the year as the anticipation builds for the release of his follow-up to 2018's 10 Commandments. It's not like he's left us empty-handed since the project's release but we've been longing for a new album. The campaign for his forthcoming effort, Poverty Stricken is currently underway and today, he unveiled a brand new single off of the project.

Bell's penmanship has always impressed and today, he teamed up with Boogie for his new single, "Lion's Den." Boogie takes on a reggae influence while he handles hook duties but the smooth, free-flowing aspect of jazz takes a hold of his flow on the second verse. Between Bell and Boogie, it's hard to distinguish who bodied who on the record.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Know my heart is not on auction

Back to that packin' ts at the Target

Back to the hood, I turn office to the apartments

I'm poverty stricken, I got optimum vision

Been transparent since the day that my father was missin'