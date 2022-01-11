The past few years for Bonnaroo, and music festivals in general, have been a little rough. Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has not taken place since 2019, as 2020's show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 2021's show was cancelled due to flooding and heavy rains in Tennessee from September's Hurricane Ida.

In 2018 and 2019, tragedy struck Bonnaroo as one attendee from each respective festival lost their life. So, with all the heartbreak Bonnaroo fans and participants have had to endure, the festival hopes to bounce back this summer. Today (Jan. 11), Bonnaroo announced the lineup for their 2022 festival, taking place in Manchester, TN from June 16-19. A four day affair, hip-hop acts like J. Cole, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Machine Gun Kelly, Denzel Curry, $UICIDEBOY$ and more will join a diverse cast of pop, rock, R&B and several other genres of performers like Tool and Stevie Nicks.

Via Bonnarooo

The Bonnaroo Farm, where the festival grounds are, is located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville, and will include 10 different stages for performers. Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday (Jan. 13) at 1 p.m. ET, as options include General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more. Payment plans will also be made available. Tickets will be available for purchase on the Bonnaroo website: www.bonnaroo.com/tickets.

Are you going to be attending the first Bonnaroo festival in three years?