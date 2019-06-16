An ominous cloud has formed over the Bonnaroo grounds in Manchester, Tennessee in recent times. For the second year in a row, a Bonnaroo attendee was found unresponsive while camped out with his father during the festivities. Just last year, a 35-year old passed away under similar circumstance. In that instance, the festivalgoers unresponsive body was recovered in a passenger vehicle off to the side. In both instances, the festival's PR specialists refrained from revealing their identities to the public.

"A 27-year-old male patron camping with his father was unresponsive." Ann Ewing of Kaleidoscope Media confirmed in the wake of the 27-year old's passing. "The medical team administered CPR, and he was transported to the hospital. We understand that he had an underlying medical condition, and that, unfortunately, he has died. We have no further information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

Prior to issuing the incident report, Ann Ewing reassured the press that Bonnaroo's staff is, as always, steadfastly committed to ensuring "the safest festival possible" for its patrons. This year's Bonnaroo headliners are/were Phish (for a couplet of performances), Post MaloneCardi B, Odesza, Solange, The Lumineers, and Childish Gambino

