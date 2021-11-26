Bones Links Up With TeamSESH Signee Lyson For Intriguing Collab Album, "Scraps"

Underground rap veteran Bones has had one of the most prolific runs in 2021, and that's saying a lot considering that this year has seen sprawling albums from artists like Kanye West as well as several projects from artists like Sauce Walka and Papoose. Today, the Michigan-born artist returns with his fifth full-length album of the year, following BURDEN in January, PushingUpDaises in March, InLovingMemory in June, and ForbiddenImage in October.

Titled Scraps, the versatile new project serves as an extensive collaboration between Bones and TeamSESH Signee Lyson, whom Bones previously connected with in 2020 for the 13-track project Remains. The experimental artists' latest collaboration comes packaged with 17 tracks, and over the course of the project's 30-minute runtime, Bones and Lyson's styles combine for a dynamic and immersive listening experience. Scraps explores a myriad of sounds, from grimy, lo-fi rap to alternative rock, and fans of dark, genre-fluid rap will undoubtedly enjoy the lean collaborative effort.

Scroll down to give Scraps, Bones' fifth full-length of 2021, a listen. Do you think this will be the final offering of 2021 from Bones or should he come back with one more project before the year is over? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. CousinEddie

2. Topaz

3. SweetTooth

4. SalamanderSandals

5. Driveway

6. MaryTylerMoore

7. DeadEnd

8. Ballerina

9. Quebec

10. Call Waiting

11. Tonic

12. DeadMansParadise

13. WeCanGetGum

14. SmokingLongDoors

15. TurnTheAirOn,ItsHotAsHell

16. CannonBall

17. BackToBedBungo