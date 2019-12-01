Bones Is Back With His New Project "IFeelLikeDirt"

Bones is one of the most prolific rappers in the game. Along with the rest of TeamSESH, he's continued to keep releasing numerous albums throughout the year. It's been three months since he dropped his last project, KickingTheBucket. Keeping to the theme, he returned this week with his latest drop, IFeelLikeDirt. Laced with fourteen tracks in total, Bones holds it down on his new project all on his own without a single feature on the project.

Aside from KickingTheBucket and IFeelLikeDirt, he's also released UnderTheWillowTree and his joint project with Eddy Baker, SparrowsCreek. We're excited to see what else he has in store in the coming year. Make sure you peep his brand new project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments