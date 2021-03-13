mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bones & Deergod Deliver A Menacing Hypnotic Banger On "PopRocks"

Alexander Cole
March 13, 2021 10:45
Bones and Deergod are gearing up for a new project called "Pushing Up Daisies."


Bones has been notorious over the years for his monotone and menacing bangers that are filled with depressing lyrics and dark undertones. These approaches to music have been him a cult hero and to this day, he continues to deliver new music. At the end of the month, he will be dropping a collaborative project with Deergod called Pushing Up Daisies and the first single to come from it is called "PopRocks."

This track is one of those menacing songs Bones is known for although with the instrumental we get something both dark and hypnotic. Bones offers up his usual brooding flow all while Deergod spits some bars that have a more old-school feel. It's a unique mixture of styles and it's a great little teaser for their upcoming project.

Quotable Lyrics:

Like pop rocks I pop y’all
Pull it out my pocket and poppin’ it, knock your block off
Shots like Top Gun
No witness, no cop cars
I pop up like an ad, look around like who popped y’all?

