Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's "Weed Song" Should Soundtrack Your 4/20

No matter how you consume cannabis, today is 4/20 which means that it is in your constitutional right to light one up. Okay, maybe not in your constitutional right but it's 4/20, damn it. We, as stoners, must celebrate the advancement of cannabis culture in the 21st century. More states are legalizing the plant but there's still a long way to go.

As everyone readies their bongs, joints, blunts, vapes, or whatever they use to smoke, we suggest to line-up Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's "Weed Song" to soundtrack your smoke session. The smooth, smokey production and the melodic, double-time paint the joys and benefits of cannabis, and the blessing of having a consistent plug.

Light one up to this and check out our 4/20 piece "All The Smoke: Hip-Hop's Capital In The Multibillion Dollar Cannabis Industry."

Quotable Lyrics

If you got weed ,smoke it, I'm a real weed smoker

If it's mine then I would

Since it's yours you could, you should

If I ain't there when you blaze a blunt n***a huh, please think of me

Cuz you know a n***a like to get high (high), high and free

