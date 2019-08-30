Bone Thugs-N-Harmony & Ky-Mani Marley Join Forces On "Survival"

Bone Thugs haven't released a ton of music in recent times but any time they do, it's a blessing. The Cleveland-based group recently teamed up with Bob Marley's son Ky-Mani Marley for their new song "Survival." With a reggae-influenced beat, Bone Thugs deliver a track that hones into their skillset as MCs; proving that even years later, their flow is still untouchable. Ky-Mani Marley holds down the hook while the group reflects on the ups and downs of the music industry and their careers as a whole. But at the end of it, they prove there's no possible way that they can be defeated and will continue to prosper against all odds.

Hopefully, this means a new project from the Cleveland group is coming soon.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Witness a survivor, the man is strictly a provider

The Ambitionz of a Ridah

It's too strong, I gotta make it

But if makin' it mean I gotta fake it

I'd rather stay on my cray shit

