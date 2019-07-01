A new official teaser image from Bond 25, Daniel Craig’s next and final film as James Bond, is here. Released through the films social media pages, @007, Craig can be seen sporting a grey suit in front of a classic Aston Martin V8 which was first featured in The Living Daylights. The shot, released alongside a handful of behind the scenes pictures and videos, comes from a shoot in London yesterday spanning across multiple locations in the city.

To this point, multiple other teasers have been released through the same social media pages including behind-the-scenes videos and more. Filming for Bond 25 was originally delayed after Craig suffered an ankle injury two weeks into filming in Jamaica but has since resumed.

The film is set to release next year, on April 8th, 2020. Its premise on IMDb reads, “Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” Academy Award winner Rami Malek, of Bohemian Rhapsody and Mr. Robot fame, will star as the film's antagonist. Jeffrey Wright of Westworld will also have a role in the film.