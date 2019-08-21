It's been one thing after another when it has come to setbacks on the set of Bond 25. Director Danny Boyle made an exit, only to be replaced by Cary Fukanaga. Star Daniel Craig injured himself during a scene and needed emergency surgery, which further set back production. Then, there was the explosion that occurred which also put a pause on filming, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

There have been numerous delays for a variety of other reasons, leaving many to believe that the next installment of the franchise would never hit theaters. They're still sticking with their April 8, 2020 release date, but fans aren't holding their breaths as attempting to complete this film has become a comedy of errors—you know, just without the comedy.

However, Bond 25 is moving forward, and it seems like the right time for the studios to deliver the movie's official title. The 007 Twitter account made a quiet announcement today, sharing that Bond 25 is titled No Time To Die. It's said to be about Bond, portrayed once again by Craig, becoming entangled in a plot to rescue a team of kidnapped scientists. The villain this time around will be played by Rami Malek who was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of the late-great Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody.