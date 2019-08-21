Immediately taking your grievances with fellow artists to social media isn't the best way to handle a difference of opinions for entertainers. Yet, so many choose to share their thoughts about one another on Instagram or Twitter instead of simply sending a text message or giving someone a call. Bon Iver's Justin Vernon is one of those people who now admits he didn't properly handle a situation with Eminem last year.

You may remember that in August 2018, Eminem released his album Kamikaze. On his track "Fall," Justin sang the chorus and was featured as one of the song's co-writers. "Fall" was highly controversial as Eminem went on to diss a number of entertainers including Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks, and Tyler, The Creator. His words against the IGOR artist sparked backlash as he called Tyler a "f*ggot" and a "b*tch."

Upon hearing the song, Justin sent out a series of tweets letting it be known that he wasn't aware of the lyrical content. "Was not in the studio for the Eminem track... came from a session with BJ Burton and Mike Will. Not a fan of the message, it’s tired. Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it. Thanks for listening to BRM...Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time, there is no doubt. I have and will respect that. Tho, this is not the time to criticize Youth, it’s the time to listen. To act. It is certainly not the time for slurs. Wish they would have listened when we asked them to change it." He added, "I was wrong and we are gonna kill this track."

Eminem later expressed his regret for his word choices, sharing that he was angry when he made the song. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Justin had a few regrets of his own, sharing that if he would have thought things through, he would have spoken with Em directly. “I made that huge mess out of the Eminem song. I was just in a car wash, and I just tweeted,” Vernon said. “I should’ve just probably chilled out and actually just said, ‘Please don’t put this song out.’ It was very rude and I felt really bad about it." Check out Justin speaking about "Fall" around the 29-minute mark below.