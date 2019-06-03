mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bon Iver Drops Off Two New Tracks After Three Year Hiatus

Chantilly Post
June 03, 2019 15:14
532 Views
60
0
CoverCover

Hey, Ma
Bon Iver

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bon Iver is back!


It's been a while since Justin Vernon's band Bon Iver dropped off one of their sweet sounds and now after three years, they're here with not one but two tracks. The first one titled "U (Man Like)" is more of a gospel-inspired song with a piano-driven beat. The beginning of the lyric video dedicates the song to "every bad man, as a man."

The second song, that we felt would be best shared here on the site is "Hey, Ma" that comes equipped with a string of home videos that perfectly depicts the lyrics about a mother's love. 

"This project began with a single person," Justin Vernon said of the songs. "But throughout the last 11 years, the identity of Bon Iver has bloomed and can only be defined by the faces in the ever growing family we are."

Listen and let us know what you think. 

Quotable Lyrics

Full time, you talk your money up
While it's living in a coal mine
Tall time to call your Ma
Hey Ma, hey Ma
Tall vote, you know you mope it up

Bon Iver
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  0
  0
  532
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bon Iver justin vernon U (Man Like) new song stream
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bon Iver Drops Off Two New Tracks After Three Year Hiatus
60
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject