Bon Iver Drops Off Two New Tracks After Three Year Hiatus

It's been a while since Justin Vernon's band Bon Iver dropped off one of their sweet sounds and now after three years, they're here with not one but two tracks. The first one titled "U (Man Like)" is more of a gospel-inspired song with a piano-driven beat. The beginning of the lyric video dedicates the song to "every bad man, as a man."

The second song, that we felt would be best shared here on the site is "Hey, Ma" that comes equipped with a string of home videos that perfectly depicts the lyrics about a mother's love.

"This project began with a single person," Justin Vernon said of the songs. "But throughout the last 11 years, the identity of Bon Iver has bloomed and can only be defined by the faces in the ever growing family we are."

Listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Full time, you talk your money up

While it's living in a coal mine

Tall time to call your Ma

Hey Ma, hey Ma

Tall vote, you know you mope it up