What song could be more inspiring and fitting to hear at a political rally than Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin"? Bon Iver's Justin Vernon made a smart decision to cover that classic while performing at a Bernie Sanders rally in Clive, Iowa on Saturday (Feb. 1).

Actually, Bon Iver covered two Bob Dylan songs during his eight-song set at the Horizon Events Center. Sanders himself was not present at the event due to impeachment trial votes that were taking place in the Senate. The recording of the full rally shows the Kanye collaborator testing out his best Dylan impression as he sings "The Times They Are A-Changin" and "With God On Our Side" in a nasally voice. Aside from another cover of Leon Russell's "A Song For You", Vernon filled the rest of the set with his own songs, including "Towers", "Heavenly Father", "Flume", "Blood Bank" and "For Emma". You can watch Bon Iver close out the event in the video below.

Vernon also endorsed Sanders at a 2016 rally in his hometown of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Other musicians scheduled to perform at upcoming rallies of the Democratic presidential candidate are Vampire Weekend (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and The Strokes (New Hampshire).