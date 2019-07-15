Bon Iver has established himself as a friend of hip-hop, despite disavowing his Eminem collaboration "Fall" over the use of a homophobic slur. Though turning his back on Slim caught him a share of amount of flak from certain fans, Justin Vernon has more than earned his place as a key support player. His work on Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus helped steer the sonic direction of one of Ye's most acclaimed runs, and for that, he's earned his place.

Now, the avant-garde musician has come forward to announce his fourth studio album, i, i. Following up last year's 2016 22, A Million, Bon Iver's new project looks to be his most "adult" thus far, by his own admission. “It feels like when you get through all this life, when the sun starts to set, and what happens is you start gaining perspective. And then you can put that perspective into more honest, generous work," explains Vernon, in a press release shared by HypeBeast.

The project is set to release on August 30th, and you can check out the official tracklist and artwork below. Anyone got love for Bon Iver?

01. “Yi”

02. “iMi”

03. “We”

04. “Holyfields,”

05. “Hey, Ma”

06. “U (Man Like)”

07. “Naeem”

08. “Jelmore”

09. “Faith”

10. “Marion”

11. “Salem”

12. “Sh’Diah”

13. “RABi”