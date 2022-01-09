Doja Cat's Saturday night concert in Indianapolis didn't go off without a hitch, unfortunately. TMZ reports that one fan has been taken to jail after making a bomb threat while waiting in line to get inside the event.

"A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack," a Deputy Police Chief told the IndyStar. Cops were immediately called to the venue, but upon searching the man they found no explosives on his person.

The article notes that the impatient concertgoer was arrested for "unrelated, outstanding warrants," and after the matter was taken care of, the show was able to go on as anticipated – almost.

Footage obtained from the audience shows Doja momentarily pausing her performance when she spots a fight breaking out between some fans in front of her. The clip sees the 26-year-old run up to her drummer to grab some drum sticks, then toss them into a crowd of adoring attendees.

The first one makes it out okay, but it seems that a fight began after the "Ain't Shit" singer handed out the second. "CHILL! CHILL! CHILL," she yells at them as the music starts and the lights go down. "Don't be doing that shit," the Los Angeles native adds. "Listen, no fighting! I don't wanna see that shit, I don't like that, at all."

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

"I care about you and it's WAY too cold out here for that shit. I love you, do you love me still, even though I yelled at you?" the Planet Her vocalist asked the crowd with a smile. She then blows a kiss and tells her production crew to "run that shit" before breaking into song.

See more clips from Doja's Saturday night show in Indianapolis below.

