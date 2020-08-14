Boldy James, Westside Gunn & More Paint Pictures On "Roxycontin"

Today, Boldy James came through to fire off his Griselda debut The Versace Tape, a joint effort between himself and producer Jay Versace. Considering the entire drop clocks in at an easily digestible twenty-minutes, fans of the man's craft have no excuses not to peep this one post haste. And for those only now arriving due to the Westside Gunn co-sign, perhaps the closing track "Roxycontin" might be the perfect starting point.

In keeping with tradition, Versace blesses Boldy, Westside Gunn, Keisha Plum, and Tiona D with a stripped-down sample loop, triumphant and evocative of a cinematic crime saga. Setting things off is Boldy himself, never exuding urgency even in high-pressure situations. "Speeding in and let the car cruise, put me 50 Cent on them Ja Rules," he spits. "Prices going up in the city, twenty-six fifty for a jar of blues." Gunn contributes by way of a makeshift hook, swarming the mix with ad-libs as he reflects on how he and the squad altered fate with style. Throw in a spoken word outro from Keisha Plum, and you've got your contemplative ending to The Versace Tape all served up.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Speeding in and let the car cruise, put me 50 Cent on them Ja Rules

Prices going up in the city, twenty-six fifty for a jar of blues

