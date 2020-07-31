Griselda has become synonymous with prolific, with Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher coming through with so much material it's almost hard to keep track. Yet the Buffalo-bred movement has been consistent in their level of quality, and if it can be believed, it feels like the best is yet to come -- after all, both Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine have yet to unleash their major-label debut albums, Who Made The Sunshine and God Don't Make Mistakes respectively. Now, with Boldy James having officially joined the growing Griselda family, it would appear that the output will only multiply.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Speaking with rising podcast Crate 808, Boldy confirms that he's dropping his new project on August 14th. And what's more, he deems it The Griselda Takeover Month, with "everybody dropping a project." "Between this month and the middle of September, all six Griselda artists are going to be dropping a project." He is of course referring to himself, Gunn (August 28th), Conway, Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar, and Keisha Plum, though the order of the release schedule is unclear.

Great news for fans of the collective, and it's certainly exciting to see the likes of Boldy, Armani, and Keisha set to step further into the spotlight. After all, Gunn and Conway alike have frequently discussed their looming retirement from hip-hop, and somebody has to keep the movement going in their stead. Are you looking forward to a full-blown Griselda takeover?