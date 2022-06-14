Boldy James says that he's preparing to release a project featuring beats entirely produced by J Dilla, using the "last of the Dilla stash.” The legendary producer passed away back in 2006 after putting together one of the most influential discographies of all time.

“I’ve actually got an announcement to make,” James said on Phoenix’s Trill store. “You talking about they don’t even know what’s about to happen, you don’t even know what’s about to happen. I got a whole entirely produced J Dilla project that I’m about to drop. I would tell you the name of it, but I had to tell you that. I got the last of the Dilla stash.”



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

He continued: “A lot of people owe their success, you know, not owe their success, but he alley-ooped a lot of people’s success. The list goes on, I’m not about to start name-dropping, but if you don’t know who this guy is, you need to do your history. J Dilla, Detroit, stand up.”

This wouldn't be the first time James has rapped over beats by Dilla. Back in 2012, he was featured on Dilla’s posthumous album Rebirth of Detroit. He also hinted about having a stash of tracks with Dilla back in 2020 during an interview with HipHopDX.

James shared his most recent album, Killing Nothing, back in May. In recent years, he's collaborated with another iconic producer in The Alchemist, whom he's dropped two projects with.

Check out James' comments on Phoenix’s Trill store below.

