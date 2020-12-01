Boldy James Makes It Look Easy With "On Ten"

Griselda's recent signee Boldy James has reached a new level of elevation in 2020, having already dropped off a pair of critically acclaimed projects with The Price Of Tea In China and The Versace Tape, collaborations with The Alchemist and Jay Versace respectively. Now, he's gearing up to unload his third album of the year, this time uniting with producer Real Bad Man for the upcoming Real Bad Boldy, set to land in full on December 11th.

We've already been gifted the excellent "Thousand Pills," a lyrically-driven collab with Stove God Cooks -- now comes the album's next single, the effortlessly smooth "On Ten." Over a soulful and appropriately grimy beat from Real Bad Man, Boldy makes it look easy as he brings his capers to life with vivid imagery. "Slide suicide hoppin' out them soccer mom vans," he raps, catching a steady pocket. "I know these n***as ain't gon ride if it not Schwinn / quick to hit a n***a block and let that chop spin."

For those who appreciate everything Boldy James brings to the table, "On Ten" is another promising sign that Real Bad Boldy is set to end the year on a strong note for the Detroit lyricist. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- how do you rate his year so far?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Slide suicide hoppin' out them soccer mom vans

I know these n***as ain't gon ride if it not Schwinn

Quick to hit a n***a block and let that chop spin

