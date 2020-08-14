Boldy James Makes Griselda Debut With "The Versace Tape"

Long before he connected with the Griselda movement, Detroit rapper Boldy James was building his buzz and delivering high-quality material. Upon connecting with Alchemist to craft his most acclaimed album to date, The Price Of Tea In China, Boldy found no shortage of doors beginning to open. Evidently, he found himself drawn to Westside Gunn's runaway train, in many ways the perfect fit for the gritty and lyrical roster. Today, Boldy has linked up with producer Jay Versace for The Versace Tape, his first project under the Griselda umbrella.

While some might take issue with the extremely brief twenty-minute runtime, others will likely applaud Boldy for his concise and no-filler approach. Over immersive and cinematic production from Versace, Boldy conjures up vivid imagery with the self-assured voice of a reliable narrator. Those willing to take the plunge into his world will likely be rewarded on a sensory level, losing themselves in his vignettes and reflections. A dense lyricist determined to stay unapologetically himself, Boldy James' Griselda debut The Versace Tape will further cement him as a rapper's rapper and that won't be changing anytime soon. Check it out for yourself now.