Boldy James Links With Stove God Cooks For "Thousand Pills"

Boldy James has been enjoying a stellar year, having dropped off a pair of gems in the Alchemist-laced The Price Of Tea In China and the Jay Versace-laced The Versace Tape. Between that and a newly-inked deal with Westside Gunn's Griselda records, the Detroit lyricist has all the reason to kick back and await the holiday season with a satisfied smile on his face. And yet here he stands, ready to continue the streak with yet another new album, this time lining up Real Bad Boldy for a December 11th release.

Teaming with Real Bad Man behind the boards -- that explains the 70s-action-flick-esque album title -- Boldy has officially come through to deliver a new drop from the upcoming project. "Thousand Pills" finds the rapper sliding over some hypnotic boom-bap, a vibey backdrop befitting of Boldy's film noir swagger. He comes in exuding quiet menace off the rip, his slick flow catching a pocket and never letting up. "Quarter brick Cubana cost a chicken, we be really brickin'," he spits, in his opening lines. "Somethin like a vendor with the tenders and the finger-lickins."

Check it out for yourself now, and keep an eye out for Real Bad Boldy to land in full this December.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Caught up in the devil's lasso, shit is a hassle

A natural, only n***a to get the work through El Paso