Boldy James Joins Nicholas Craven On "Death & Taxes"

Nicholas Craven is back with another one alongside Boldy James. The two previously connected on 2021's "Yzerman" off of Craven's Crave N 3 project and now they unite for another certified heater titled, "Death & Taxes." Craven's smooth soul samples lead the way for Boldy James' 'laxed flow, merging their worlds together for a potent display of their chemistry.

"This was written and recorded in Montreal on the night the NBA Leather Tour stopped in town,” Craven told Complex about “Death & Taxes”. “Right after Boldy, Action, Al, Daringer, Earl and Black Noi$e tore the Metropolis up, I scooped up Boldy and we made a classic.”

Craven also hinted that he has some "more fire on the way" with Boldy James.

Check out the latest from Nicholas Craven below.

Quotable Lyrics

On the set, I did done some things but never gon' confess

At one point in time, seem like that money had my soul possessed

Steal drugs on and on the 6 but this ain't Bouldercrest

Linked up with some real n***as in Montreal, Quebec

