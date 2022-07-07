mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boldy James Joins Nicholas Craven On "Death & Taxes"

Aron A.
July 07, 2022 14:01
The Griselda signee joins Nicholas Craven for "Death & Taxes."


Nicholas Craven is back with another one alongside Boldy James. The two previously connected on 2021's "Yzerman" off of Craven's Crave N 3 project and now they unite for another certified heater titled, "Death & Taxes." Craven's smooth soul samples lead the way for Boldy James' 'laxed flow, merging their worlds together for a potent display of their chemistry.

"This was written and recorded in Montreal on the night the NBA Leather Tour stopped in town,” Craven told Complex about “Death & Taxes”. “Right after Boldy, Action, Al, Daringer, Earl and Black Noi$e tore the Metropolis up, I scooped up Boldy and we made a classic.”

Craven also hinted that he has some "more fire on the way" with Boldy James.

Check out the latest from Nicholas Craven below.

Quotable Lyrics
On the set, I did done some things but never gon' confess
At one point in time, seem like that money had my soul possessed 
Steal drugs on and on the 6 but this ain't Bouldercrest
Linked up with some real n***as in Montreal, Quebec

