Boldy James & The Alchemist Deliver “Super Tecmo Bo” Ahead Of Their 2022 Tour

Hayley Hynes
December 17, 2021 11:05
Super Tecmo Bo
Boldy James & The Alchemist

Boldy and Alc will be hitting the road with Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson in the new year.


While he may not have put out an astounding four albums like he did in 2020, Boldy James didn’t let the year come to an end without dropping off another project for his beloved fans. He and the Alchemist have teamed up for Super Tecmo Bo, a 9-track record that sees just one feature from ICECOLDBISHOP on “Hot Water Tank.”

The new project comes just days after it was announced that Boldy and Alc will be joining Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson on their forthcoming tour, set to kick off in the new year after Earl unleashes his latest work.

The producer’s Instagram comments have lit up with support for Super Tecmo Bo. “Can’t believe Bo Jackson was released only four months ago and we blessed again with this heat,” one reply to his latest post reads. “This is fire Al” and “Alc and Bo been single handedly holding me down all year…this shit is crackkkkkk” others wrote.

The upcoming tour will see the long-time friends head out to cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Vancouver, Seattle, Toronto, and New York – read more about the dates here.

Tracklist:

1. Level Tipping Scales

2. No Laughing Matter

3. Hot Water Tank (with ICECOLDBISHOP)

4. Bumps and Bruises

5. Great Adventures

6. Moth In The Flame

7. 300 Fences

8. Guilt

9. Francois

