Boldy James & Stove God Cooks Flood The Streets On "Thousand Pills"

Boldy James has been crushing everything this year. It's been a long-time coming but the recognition he's receiving these days is well-deserved. Between signing to Griselda and linking up with the Alchemist for one of the best projects of the year, The Price Of Tea In China, the man hasn't slowed down at all. On Friday, he released his latest project alongside producer Real Bad Man, titled, Real Bad Boldy.

Among the many highlights is Boldy's collaboration with another Griselda affiliate, Stove God Cooks, whose album Reasonable Drought was certainly among the best rap releases of 2020. The pair link up on smooth, chilling production as they contrast the kitchen where they detail the risks and rewards of the streets. Stove God Cooks comes through with a fantastic verse, as always expected with Boldy James' laid back flow putting the listener into a trance upon pressing play.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Threw the kilo of the ropes, hit it with the chair

Once the money there, it get weird

I had the feds tapped in my ear before Rick Rubin had a beard

Before Mac felt it in the air

I had my youngins squeeze the Macs

Snatch your spirit out of y'all Amiri

It's gettin' scary