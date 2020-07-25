Boldy James & Sterling Toles Unleash "Manger At McNichols"

Boldy James is about to end 2020 as one of the most consistent rappers of the year. He's not too far removed from the release of his collaborative effort with Alchemist, The Price Of Tea In China, as well as the deluxe edition. Over the past decade, James has been working closely with Detroit native Sterling Toles on a joint effort that only now is seeing the light of day.

Boldy James and Sterling Toles dropped off their 11-track project, Manger On McNichols earlier this week. Fusing Boldy James' vivid tales from the streets of Detroit, Sterling Toles cooks up experimental jazz production that brings James' stories to life. The project was recorded between 2007-2010 and includes a verse from Dej Loaf who went by Deja at the time.