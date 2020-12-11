Boldy James & Producer Real Bad Man Link For Impressive "Real Bad Boldy" Mixtape

Detroit rapper BoldyJames has partnered with producer Real Bad Man to set fire to the booth on their mixtape, Real Bad Boldy. It looks as if Boldy has been making the most out of the 2020 quarantine as this latest release makes for the Griselda rapper's fourth project of the year. Real Bad Boldy is exclusively produced by Real Bad Man and features Meyhem Lauren, Stove God Cooks, Eto, Mooch, and Rigz.

“With Real Bad Boldy, I’m talking about my life before music; before I caught this second wave that I got right now. Things that I am into, this art of hustling” Boldy said in a press release. “I didn’t really make it in this industry as a youngin,’ I made it once I got a little older and I feel I am in my prime now. I had a life before music and that’s what I rap about. I've lived enough life to where it writes the music for me. I don't have to recap, or reflect, back on it too hard because this is my real life. This isn’t me taking something I’ve seen, or been fascinated with and creating a fictional truth out of it, because I’ve seen it. I am not a 'seen it' kind of guy. I am a 'lived it' type of guy, and this is what it sounds like when you’ve really lived it.”

Stream Real Bad Boldy and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Real Bad Boldy

2. Light Bill ft. Meyhem Lauren

3. Thousand Pills ft. Stove God Cooks

4. Failed Attempt

5. Little Vicious ft. Eto

6. On Ten

7. Held Me Down

8. Street Sh*t

9. Good Foot ft. Mooch & Rigz

10. Champion