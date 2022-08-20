mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boldy James & Nicholas Craven Team Up For "Power Nap"

Rex Provost
August 20, 2022 12:59
103 Views
00
0
Boldy James, Nicholas CravenBoldy James, Nicholas Craven
Boldy James, Nicholas Craven

Power Nap
Nicholas Craven & Boldy James

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nicholas Craven and Boldy James deliver an ominous lullaby.


Boldy James has a long history of working with talented producers. The rapper routinely works with Alchemist, and in June said he was preparing to release a J Dilla-produced record.

Now, James has joined forces with Nicholas Craven. Craven's worked with James a few times before, as well as having collabed with names like Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and Roc Marciano. On "Power Nap," James and Craven deliver a low-key track with darker undertones.

Craven's production is reminiscent of other instrumentals Boldy is known to appear on. It's little more than a cut-up soul sample, with a voice crooning "Go to sleep" over a twinkling electric piano and guitar. While the single has the sound of a lullaby, James speaks of a more eternal sleep. "Stick look like a sway bar, got big AR with the Ferris wheel / Wake your whole hood up, let that Drake sing you a lullaby," he says in the opening of the song.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Left that n***a sound asleep, they marked him off a tardy
Six sleeping bags on the grass, it's a slumber party
Long live my brother Marty, I kept shit moving on
But on some real shit, I ain't really slept since you been gone

Nicholas Craven Boldy James
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Boldy James & Nicholas Craven Team Up For "Power Nap"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject