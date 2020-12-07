mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boldy James & Eto Connect On "LIL Vicious"

Aron A.
December 07, 2020 15:58
Boldy James with a new record off of "Real Bad Boldy LP."


Boldy James deserves his flowers for the impeccable run he's been on in 2020. From teaming up with Alchemist for The Price Of Tea In China to his Griselda debut, Versace Tape, Boldy James really hasn't missed this year. It's been a year of long-deserved recognition after a decade-plus of grinding it out.

This Friday, he'll bless fans with a third and final project for the year titled, Real Bad Boldy LP. Following the release of "Thousand Pills" ft. Stove God Cooks and last week's "On Ten," he delivers another smooth record ahead of the project's release titled, "LIL Vicious" ft. Eto. The soulful production backs the two rappers as they go into vivid detail about the pain and reality that comes with the streets.

Real Bad Boldy LP drops this Friday.

Quotable Lyrics
Cold as a ice grill, slicker than grease lightening
My only nightmare is a federal indictment
You get a whole 50 guap for the right pill
Plug on a trillion watts, check the light bill

