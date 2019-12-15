Boldy James & Alchemist Share "Ill Advised" Off Their Upcoming Collab EP

If Alchemist decides to do a whole collaborative project with a rapper, you could rest assured that he or she is a top tier lyricist. Think of his work with Action Bronson, Freddie Gibbs, Curren$y, Budgie and so on. This definitely holds true for Boldy James too. As Earl Sweatshirt proclaimed in a recent tweet, "boldy is real top 5 shit; ya favorites' favorite. tap all the way in."

We've already experienced the kind of magic that Alchemist and Boldy James can cook up together with their 2013 LP, My 1st Chemistry Set. The two are joining forces again to deliver a five-track EP, entitled Boldface, on December 20. They shared its opening track on Friday, "Ill Advised". It features the kind of idyllic sample flip in which Alchemist specializes in. However, the song was shared with a music video that also offers a taste of the second track on the EP, which shows Al dabbling in some more trap-tinged production.

Peep the Boldface tracklist below.

Quotable Lyrics

We from the real streets of Detroit where n****s play for keeps

Crimson yo' tide and take you down can't wash the stain with bleach

My OG Ali change my life was with them bottom feeders

Most of us ain't believe in God so we was robbin' preachers