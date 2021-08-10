Boldy James & Alchemist Drop "Turpentine/Steel Wool"

The Alchemist has been on one of the most impressive runs of any producer in the past few years. Numerous collaborative projects alongside hip-hop giants including the Grammy-nominated Alfredo, along with his own solo efforts, have brought some brilliant moments in the culture. His collaborative efforts with Boldy James, specifically, have created a cult-like following. The Price Of Tea In China may have not secured Boldy James a Grammy but it certainly reminded everyone of his brilliance on the mic.

This Friday, The Alchemist and Boldy James will be unleashing a brand new project titled, Bo Jackson. Having already released singles like "First 48 Freestyle" and "Drug Zone," they slid through with a new offering before the album drops in its entirety with their new single, "Turpentine/Steel Wool."

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Catch a body, no Randy Moss, I hike it off, hut one

These n***as ain't cut from the cloth a n***a cut from

I run with real wolves, come from the real hood

These n***as ain't cut from my cloth 'cause I'm steel wool

