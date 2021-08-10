mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boldy James & Alchemist Drop "Turpentine/Steel Wool"

Aron A.
August 10, 2021 16:06
Turpentine/Steel Wool
Boldy James & The Alchemist

Boldy James & The Alchemist's "Bo Jackson" drops on Friday.


The Alchemist has been on one of the most impressive runs of any producer in the past few years. Numerous collaborative projects alongside hip-hop giants including the Grammy-nominated Alfredo, along with his own solo efforts, have brought some brilliant moments in the culture. His collaborative efforts with Boldy James, specifically, have created a cult-like following. The Price Of Tea In China may have not secured Boldy James a Grammy but it certainly reminded everyone of his brilliance on the mic.

This Friday, The Alchemist and Boldy James will be unleashing a brand new project titled, Bo Jackson. Having already released singles like "First 48 Freestyle" and "Drug Zone," they slid through with a new offering before the album drops in its entirety with their new single, "Turpentine/Steel Wool." 

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Catch a body, no Randy Moss, I hike it off, hut one
These n***as ain't cut from the cloth a n***a cut from
I run with real wolves, come from the real hood
These n***as ain't cut from my cloth 'cause I'm steel wool

