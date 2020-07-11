Boldy James & Alchemist Drop Off "The Price Of Tea In China (Deluxe Edition)"

By the time December rolls around, it'll be hard to argue that there's been a producer as prolific as Alchemist this year. Of course, he's always working but he's had a hand in many of this year's top rap projects. Boldy James and The Alchemist linked up on The Price Of Tea In China which they unleashed earlier this year. As they continue to campaign for rap album of the year, they've re-upped on the deluxe edition of the album. The project includes four additional tracks. They enlist The Cool Kids and Shorty K on the previously released single, "Pots and Pans" while Elcamino lock-in with Boldy and Al on "Don Flamingo."

Is The Alchemist and Boldy James' The Price Of Tea In China one of the best albums of the year? Sound off in the comments.