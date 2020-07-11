mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boldy James & Alchemist Drop Off "The Price Of Tea In China (Deluxe Edition)"

Aron A.
July 11, 2020 13:00
182 Views
10
2
CoverCover

The Price Of Tea In China (Deluxe Edition)
Boldy James & Alchemist

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Boldy James and Alchemist return with the deluxe edition ft. The Cool Kids and Elcamino.


By the time December rolls around, it'll be hard to argue that there's been a producer as prolific as Alchemist this year. Of course, he's always working but he's had a hand in many of this year's top rap projects. Boldy James and The Alchemist linked up on The Price Of Tea In China which they unleashed earlier this year. As they continue to campaign for rap album of the year, they've re-upped on the deluxe edition of the album. The project includes four additional tracks. They enlist The Cool Kids and Shorty K on the previously released single, "Pots and Pans" while Elcamino lock-in with Boldy and Al on "Don Flamingo." 

Is The Alchemist and Boldy James' The Price Of Tea In China one of the best albums of the year? Sound off in the comments. 

2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Boldy James & Alchemist Drop Off "The Price Of Tea In China (Deluxe Edition)"
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject